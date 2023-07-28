SCORES 7-27-23: Blue Sox sweep Outlaws in PGCBL local rivalry doubleheader; clinch second place, home playoff game in East Division

PGCBL
- Utica Blue Sox 12, Oneonta Outlaws 0 (Gm. 1)
- Utica Blue Sox 4, Oneonta Outlaws 3 (Gm. 2)**
- MV DiamondDawgs 7, Boonville Lumberjacks 4
GOLF
NYSGA Boys 18u Jr. Championships
- Holland Patent junior Jake Olearczyk makes the cut for the final round with a -3 in round two, Thursday. He is currently tied for 10th at +2 for the tournament and tees off in the final round on Friday at 9:01 a.m.
** - Game highlights included in attached video
