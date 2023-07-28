 Skip to main content
SCORES 7-27-23: Blue Sox sweep Outlaws in PGCBL local rivalry doubleheader; clinch second place, home playoff game in East Division

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, July 27, 2023.

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 12, Oneonta Outlaws 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Utica Blue Sox 4, Oneonta Outlaws 3 (Gm. 2)**
  • MV DiamondDawgs 7, Boonville Lumberjacks 4

GOLF

NYSGA Boys 18u Jr. Championships

  • Holland Patent junior Jake Olearczyk makes the cut for the final round with a -3 in round two, Thursday. He is currently tied for 10th at +2 for the tournament and tees off in the final round on Friday at 9:01 a.m.

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com