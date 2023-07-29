SCORES 7-28-23: Ilion Post drops first loss of season in state tournament opener to Rockland Pirates; Yeti's season ends in NABLL Upstate Division semifinals with loss to Oswego River Hawks

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Dept. of NYS Jr. Division Tournament (Double elimination)
- Rockland Pirates 17, Ilion Post Jr. 0**
NORTH AMERICAN BOX LACROSSE LEAGUE
Upstate Division semifinals
- Oswego River Hawks 13, Utica Yeti 12** (Utica eliminated)
TBT
Syracuse Regional Final - Sweet 16
- (2) Boeheim's Army 69, (1) Blue Collar U. 54
PGCBL
- Boonville Lumberjacks 5, Oneonta Outlaws 2
- Utica Blue Sox 12, Watertown Rapids 2
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com