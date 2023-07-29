 Skip to main content
SCORES 7-28-23: Ilion Post drops first loss of season in state tournament opener to Rockland Pirates; Yeti's season ends in NABLL Upstate Division semifinals with loss to Oswego River Hawks

  • Updated
Highlights and scores from Friday, July 29, 2023.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Dept. of NYS Jr. Division Tournament (Double elimination)

  • Rockland Pirates 17, Ilion Post Jr. 0**

NORTH AMERICAN BOX LACROSSE LEAGUE

Upstate Division semifinals

  • Oswego River Hawks 13, Utica Yeti 12** (Utica eliminated)

TBT

Syracuse Regional Final - Sweet 16

  • (2) Boeheim's Army 69, (1) Blue Collar U. 54

PGCBL

  • Boonville Lumberjacks 5, Oneonta Outlaws 2
  • Utica Blue Sox 12, Watertown Rapids 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

