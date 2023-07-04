SCORES 7-3-23: Snyder Landscaping (black), Cohen & Cohen (orange) climb back to .500; Brian Gaetano Co. (gray), Nina's Pizza (purple) remain perfect through week four of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE (WOMEN'S BASKETBALL)
- Snyder Landscaping (black) 40, Earl Savery Bairdians (green) 35**
- Cohen & Cohen (orange) 65, Seasonal Sports (blue) 56**
- Brian Gaetano Co. (gray) 57, Notre Dame Schools (gold) 48
- Nina's Pizza (purple) 54, Gates Cole Insurance (red) 39
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- New Hartford Post 5, Utica Post 4
- Utica Post 13, Oneida Post 5
- Smith Post 10, Adrean Post 0
PGCBL
- MV DiamondDawgs 7, Watertown Rapids 1
NYCBL
- Sherrill Silversmiths 9, Genesee Rapids 6
** - Game highlights included in attached video
