SCORES 7-3-23: Snyder Landscaping (black), Cohen & Cohen (orange) climb back to .500; Brian Gaetano Co. (gray), Nina's Pizza (purple) remain perfect through week four of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League

Highlights and scores Monday, July 3, 2023.

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE (WOMEN'S BASKETBALL)

  • Snyder Landscaping (black) 40, Earl Savery Bairdians (green) 35**
  • Cohen & Cohen (orange) 65, Seasonal Sports (blue) 56**
  • Brian Gaetano Co. (gray) 57, Notre Dame Schools (gold) 48
  • Nina's Pizza (purple) 54, Gates Cole Insurance (red) 39

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • New Hartford Post 5, Utica Post 4
  • Utica Post 13, Oneida Post 5
  • Smith Post 10, Adrean Post 0

PGCBL

  • MV DiamondDawgs 7, Watertown Rapids 1

NYCBL

  • Sherrill Silversmiths 9, Genesee Rapids 6

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

