...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in the urban valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

SCORES 7-5-23: Ilion Post 920 Jr. remains unbeaten with dramatic win in extras over Utica Post 229 Jr., Whitestown Post 1113 Sr. stays perfect with road win over Oneida Post

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL (JR. DIVISION)

  • Ilion Post 7, Utica Post 6 (F/8)**
  • Smith Post 13, Oneida Post 3

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL (SR. DIVISION)

  • Whitestown Post 6, Oneida Post 2
  • Smith Post 10, New Hartford Post 4
  • Adrean Post 10, Charles Miller Post 2

NYCBL

  • Sherrill Silversmiths 1, Hornell Steamers 1 (F/7 - Gm. 1)
  • Sherrill Silversmiths 8, Hornell Steamers 7 (F/7 - Gm. 2)

PGCBL

  • Oneonta Outlaws 9, Boonville Lumberjacks 5

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

