SCORES 7-6-22: Oriskany Post 1448 snaps four-game losing skid with win over Utica Post 229; Whitestown Post 1113 hangs on to beat New Hartford Post 1376 in pitcher's duel

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- Oriskany Post 8, Utica Post 4**
- Whitestown Post 2, New Hartford Post 1**
- Ilion Post 11, Moran Post 0
PGCBL
- Utica Blue Sox 1, Saugerties Stallions 1 (Gm. 1; F/8 - called due to timing)
- Saugerties Stallions 11, Utica Blue Sox 1 (Gm. 2; F/6)
- Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 4, Jamestown Tarp Skunks 0 (Gm. 1)
- Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 11, Jamestown Tarp Skunks 1 (Gm. 2)
- Boonville 7, Newark Pilots 3 (Gm. 1)
- Boonville 6, Newark Pilots 4 (Gm. 2)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
