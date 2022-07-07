 Skip to main content
SCORES 7-6-22: Oriskany Post 1448 snaps four-game losing skid with win over Utica Post 229; Whitestown Post 1113 hangs on to beat New Hartford Post 1376 in pitcher's duel

  • Updated
  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Oriskany Post 8, Utica Post 4**
  • Whitestown Post 2, New Hartford Post 1**
  • Ilion Post 11, Moran Post 0

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 1, Saugerties Stallions 1 (Gm. 1; F/8 - called due to timing)
  • Saugerties Stallions 11, Utica Blue Sox 1 (Gm. 2; F/6)
  • Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 4, Jamestown Tarp Skunks 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 11, Jamestown Tarp Skunks 1 (Gm. 2)
  • Boonville 7, Newark Pilots 3 (Gm. 1)
  • Boonville 6, Newark Pilots 4 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

