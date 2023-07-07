 Skip to main content
SCORES 7-6-23: Blue Sox ride four-run seventh to walk-off win over Mohawks to snap historic win streak; Utica Post 229 edges Adrean Post 625 for emotional win in epic battle

  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, July 6, 2023

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 7, Amsterdam Mohawks 6**
  • Boonville Lumberjacks 3, Watertown Rapids 2
  • Saugerties Stallions 5, MV DiamondDawgs 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL (SR. DIVISION)

  • Utica Post 12, Adrean Post 11**
  • Moran Post 7, Oneida 0
  • Smith Post 8, Whitestown Post 4

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL (JR. DIVISION)

  • Ilion Post 3, Utica Post 1
  • Whitestown Post 10, Lowville Post 6

NYCBL

  • Syracuse Salt Cats 4, Sherrill Silversmiths 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com