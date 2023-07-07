SCORES 7-6-23: Blue Sox ride four-run seventh to walk-off win over Mohawks to snap historic win streak; Utica Post 229 edges Adrean Post 625 for emotional win in epic battle

PGCBL
- Utica Blue Sox 7, Amsterdam Mohawks 6**
- Boonville Lumberjacks 3, Watertown Rapids 2
- Saugerties Stallions 5, MV DiamondDawgs 0
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL (SR. DIVISION)
- Utica Post 12, Adrean Post 11**
- Moran Post 7, Oneida 0
- Smith Post 8, Whitestown Post 4
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL (JR. DIVISION)
- Ilion Post 3, Utica Post 1
- Whitestown Post 10, Lowville Post 6
NYCBL
- Syracuse Salt Cats 4, Sherrill Silversmiths 2
** - Game highlights included in attached video
