SCORES 7-7-22: Ilion Post 920, Adrean Post 625 split doubleheader; Smith Post 24 bats explode in rout over Oriskany Post 1448

  • Updated
  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Adrean Post 9, Ilion Post 6 (Gm. 1)**^
  • Ilion Post 14, Adrean Post 10 (Gm. 2)**^
  • Utica Post 6, Charles Miller Post 0
  • Smith Post 21, Oriskany Post 5

PGCBL

  • Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 12, Boonville Baseball Club 3
  • Glens Falls Dragons 6, Utica Blue Sox 5 (F/10)
  • Batavia Muckdogs 10, Oneonta Outlaws 3

NYCBL

  • Sherrill Silversmiths 8, Syracuse Spartans 5

^ - Ilion Post vs. Adrean Post scores were not reported until after 11 p.m. broadcast

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

