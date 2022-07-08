SCORES 7-7-22: Ilion Post 920, Adrean Post 625 split doubleheader; Smith Post 24 bats explode in rout over Oriskany Post 1448

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- Adrean Post 9, Ilion Post 6 (Gm. 1)**^
- Ilion Post 14, Adrean Post 10 (Gm. 2)**^
- Utica Post 6, Charles Miller Post 0
- Smith Post 21, Oriskany Post 5
PGCBL
- Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 12, Boonville Baseball Club 3
- Glens Falls Dragons 6, Utica Blue Sox 5 (F/10)
- Batavia Muckdogs 10, Oneonta Outlaws 3
NYCBL
- Sherrill Silversmiths 8, Syracuse Spartans 5
^ - Ilion Post vs. Adrean Post scores were not reported until after 11 p.m. broadcast
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com