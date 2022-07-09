SCORES 7-8-22: Yeti solve Eels for first time, hang on for one-goal win; Blue Sox drop rare home loss against Rapids

NABLL
- Utica Yeti 16, Salt City Eels 15**
PGCBL
- Watertown Rapids 9, Utica Blue Sox 2**
- Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 8, Albany Dutchmen 2
- Oneonta Outlaws 15, Elmira Pioneers 4
- Boonville 6, Saugerties Stallions 5
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- New Hartford Post 5, Adrean Post 4
- Ilion Post 14, Oriskany Post 2
- Smith Post 20, Moran Post 4
- Whitestown Post 7, Utica Post 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com