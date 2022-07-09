 Skip to main content
SCORES 7-8-22: Yeti solve Eels for first time, hang on for one-goal win; Blue Sox drop rare home loss against Rapids

NABLL

  • Utica Yeti 16, Salt City Eels 15**

PGCBL

  • Watertown Rapids 9, Utica Blue Sox 2**
  • Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 8, Albany Dutchmen 2
  • Oneonta Outlaws 15, Elmira Pioneers 4
  • Boonville 6, Saugerties Stallions 5

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • New Hartford Post 5, Adrean Post 4
  • Ilion Post 14, Oriskany Post 2
  • Smith Post 20, Moran Post 4
  • Whitestown Post 7, Utica Post 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

