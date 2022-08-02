 Skip to main content
SCORES 8-1-22: Seasonal Sports, Snyder Landscaping, Nina's Pizza, and Earl Savery Bairdians advance to Utica Lady Knicks Premier League semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE

Playoffs - Quarterfinals

  • (#1) Seasonal Sports (gray) 61, (#8) Cohen & Cohen (green) 23
  • (#3) Nina's Pizza (purple) 49, (#6) Gates Cole Insurance (red) 43
  • (#5) Earl Savery Bairdians (orange) 58, (#4) Brian Gaetano Co. (blue) 55
  • (#2) Snyder Landscaping 81, (#7) Notre Dame Schools (gold) 33

PGCBL

West Division Final

  • Batavia Muckdogs 6, Utica Blue Sox 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

