SCORES 8-1-22: Seasonal Sports, Snyder Landscaping, Nina's Pizza, and Earl Savery Bairdians advance to Utica Lady Knicks Premier League semifinals

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE
Playoffs - Quarterfinals
- (#1) Seasonal Sports (gray) 61, (#8) Cohen & Cohen (green) 23
- (#3) Nina's Pizza (purple) 49, (#6) Gates Cole Insurance (red) 43
- (#5) Earl Savery Bairdians (orange) 58, (#4) Brian Gaetano Co. (blue) 55
- (#2) Snyder Landscaping 81, (#7) Notre Dame Schools (gold) 33
PGCBL
West Division Final
- Batavia Muckdogs 6, Utica Blue Sox 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
