SCORES 8-1-23: Blue Sox drop extra-inning heartbreaker to Mohawks in East Division Final after ninth inning comeback

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

PGCBL

East Division Final

  • Amsterdam Mohawks 3, Utica Blue Sox 2 (F/10 - Utica eliminated)**

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

District 5 Prep Division Championship Series (Best-of-3)

  • New Hartford Post 6, Utica Post 3 (Gm. 1)
  • Utica Post 11, New Hartford Post 10 (Gm. 2)
    • Winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday at Murnane Field, 6 p.m.

For more information on the new Prep Division, see flyer below and visit nylegionbaseball.com

Download PDF 2024 American Legion Baseball Prep Division Flyer

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

