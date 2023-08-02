SCORES 8-1-23: Blue Sox drop extra-inning heartbreaker to Mohawks in East Division Final after ninth inning comeback

PGCBL
East Division Final
- Amsterdam Mohawks 3, Utica Blue Sox 2 (F/10 - Utica eliminated)**
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
District 5 Prep Division Championship Series (Best-of-3)
- New Hartford Post 6, Utica Post 3 (Gm. 1)
- Utica Post 11, New Hartford Post 10 (Gm. 2)
- Winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday at Murnane Field, 6 p.m.
For more information on the new Prep Division, visit nylegionbaseball.com

