 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 8-15-22: Utica Lady Knicks Premier League season closes with first-ever Pizza Classic All-Star Game

  • 0

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE

Pizza Classic All-Star Game

  • Green All-Stars 63, Blue All-Stars 59**

Liz Millea put in the winning basket of the Elam Ending in order to solidify the win for the Green All-Stars in the first-ever Pizza Classic All-Star Game to close out the Utica Lady Knicks Premier League season.

Renee Park lead all scorers with 22 points for Green, while Petrina DeMarco kicked in 12. Piper Seamon and Kiley Snow each lead Blue with 11 points a-piece.

Snow also won the 3-pt shooting contest following the game.

The Utica Lady Knicks Premier League has completed its third season of competition, and will return next summer.

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you