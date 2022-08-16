SCORES 8-15-22: Utica Lady Knicks Premier League season closes with first-ever Pizza Classic All-Star Game

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE
Pizza Classic All-Star Game
- Green All-Stars 63, Blue All-Stars 59**
Liz Millea put in the winning basket of the Elam Ending in order to solidify the win for the Green All-Stars in the first-ever Pizza Classic All-Star Game to close out the Utica Lady Knicks Premier League season.
Renee Park lead all scorers with 22 points for Green, while Petrina DeMarco kicked in 12. Piper Seamon and Kiley Snow each lead Blue with 11 points a-piece.
Snow also won the 3-pt shooting contest following the game.
The Utica Lady Knicks Premier League has completed its third season of competition, and will return next summer.
** - Game highlights included in attached video
