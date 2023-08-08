SCORES 8-7-23: Nina's Pizza (purple) wins fourth-straight Utica Lady Knicks Premier League championship with dominant win over Brian Gaetano Co. (gray)

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE (WOMEN'S BASKETBALL)
Final
- (1) Nina's Pizza (purple) 85, (2) Brian Gaetano Co. (gray) 40**
Semifinals
- (2) Brian Gaetano Co (gray) 73, (3) Gates Cole Insurance (red) 57
- (1) Nina's Pizza (purple) 61, (5) Earl Savery Bairdians (green) 36
Nina's Pizza wins its fourth straight Utica Lady Knicks Premier League championship, remaining the only title-winner in league history. CeCe Lapertosa led the scoring with 19 points, with Kiley Snow and Nicole Jeffrey each chipping in 13.
The Utica Lady Knicks Premier League will hold its Pizza Classic All-Star Game and 3-point shootout on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School at 7 p.m.
** - Game highlights included in attached video
