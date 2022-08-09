 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 8-8-22: Nina's Pizza three-peats as champions of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE

Championship

  • Nina's Pizza (purple) 60, Seasonal Sports (gray) 50

Semifinals

  • Nina's Pizza (purple) 51, Snyder Landscaping (black) 44
  • Seasonal Sports (gray) 56, Earl Savery Bairdians (orange) 55

In the championship game, Kiley Snow and CeCe Lapertosa each put up 14 points in a team effort as Nina's Pizza has earned its third straight Utica Lady Knicks Premier League title, remaining the only champion the league has ever crowned.

Piper Seamon lead Seasonal Sports with a game-high 20 points.

The Premier League season will officially come to a close on Monday, August 15 with the Pizza Classic All-Star Game taking place at Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School at 7 p.m.

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you