SCORES 8-8-22: Nina's Pizza three-peats as champions of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE
Championship
- Nina's Pizza (purple) 60, Seasonal Sports (gray) 50
Semifinals
- Nina's Pizza (purple) 51, Snyder Landscaping (black) 44
- Seasonal Sports (gray) 56, Earl Savery Bairdians (orange) 55
In the championship game, Kiley Snow and CeCe Lapertosa each put up 14 points in a team effort as Nina's Pizza has earned its third straight Utica Lady Knicks Premier League title, remaining the only champion the league has ever crowned.
Piper Seamon lead Seasonal Sports with a game-high 20 points.
The Premier League season will officially come to a close on Monday, August 15 with the Pizza Classic All-Star Game taking place at Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School at 7 p.m.
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com