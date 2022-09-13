SCORES 9-12-22: Little Falls field hockey blanks New York Mills in CSC West League match-up; Mt. Markham field hockey shuts out CVA for win despite big performance from Thunder keeper

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- Little Falls 5, New York Mills 0**
- Mt. Markham 2, CVA 0**
- Canastota 2, Clinton 0
- VVS 4, Whitesboro 0
- Herkimer 0, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Morrisville-Eaton 4, Oneida 1
- Camden 1, East Syracuse Minoa 1
GIRLS SOCCER
- Frankfort-Schuyler 5, Oriskany 3
- Lowville 7, Adirondack 0
- Canastota 2, Camden 0
- McGraw 4, Brookfield 2
BOYS SOCCER
- Westmoreland-Oriskany 4, Little Falls 1
- Cooperstown 4, Mt. Markham 2
- Sauquoit Valley 10, Sherburne-Earlville
- Utica Academy of Science 5, Adirondack 0
- Madison 6, Otselic Valley 2
- Waterville 7, Herkimer 1
- Poland 5, Hamilton 1
GIRLS TENNIS
- New Hartford 5, Proctor 1
GIRLS SWIMMING
- Adirondack 55, West Canada Valley 41
- Cooperstown 95, Proctor 58
- Whitesboro 88, RFA 61
** - Game highlights included in attached video
