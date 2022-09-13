 Skip to main content
SCORES 9-12-22: Little Falls field hockey blanks New York Mills in CSC West League match-up; Mt. Markham field hockey shuts out CVA for win despite big performance from Thunder keeper

  • 0

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • Little Falls 5, New York Mills 0**
  • Mt. Markham 2, CVA 0**
  • Canastota 2, Clinton 0
  • VVS 4, Whitesboro 0
  • Herkimer 0, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • Morrisville-Eaton 4, Oneida 1
  • Camden 1, East Syracuse Minoa 1

GIRLS SOCCER

  • Frankfort-Schuyler 5, Oriskany 3
  • Lowville 7, Adirondack 0
  • Canastota 2, Camden 0
  • McGraw 4, Brookfield 2

BOYS SOCCER

  • Westmoreland-Oriskany 4, Little Falls 1
  • Cooperstown 4, Mt. Markham 2
  • Sauquoit Valley 10, Sherburne-Earlville
  • Utica Academy of Science 5, Adirondack 0
  • Madison 6, Otselic Valley 2
  • Waterville 7, Herkimer 1
  • Poland 5, Hamilton 1

GIRLS TENNIS

  • New Hartford 5, Proctor 1

GIRLS SWIMMING

  • Adirondack 55, West Canada Valley 41
  • Cooperstown 95, Proctor 58
  • Whitesboro 88, RFA 61

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

