...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

SCORES 9-13-22: Big second half surge powers Dolgeville over Herkimer in CSC-II girls soccer battle

  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, September 13, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER

  • Dolgeville 4, Herkimer 1**
  • New Hartford 8, Oneida 0
  • Poland 2, Hamilton 1
  • CVA 3, Whitesboro 1
  • RFA 4, Camden 0
  • VVS 10, Proctor 0
  • Clinton 9, Utica Academy of Science 0
  • Westmoreland 7, Little Falls 1
  • Cooperstown 9, Sherburne-Earlville 0
  • Oriskany 1, West Canada Valley 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 13, Waterville 0
  • Canastota 2, Adirondack 1
  • Holland Patent 3, Chittenango 2
  • Clinton 9, Utica Academy of Science 0

BOYS SOCCER

  • CVA 2, Whitesboro 0
  • Proctor 4, VVS 0
  • RFA 7, Camden 0
  • New Hartford 6, Oneida 1
  • Lowville 3, Holland Patent 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Hamilton 3, Bishop Grimes 2

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS

  • Proctor 125.45, RFA 79.40
  • New Hartford 137.00, Proctor 125.45

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • Hamilton 4, SUNY Oswego 1
  • SUNY Potsdam 3, Utica 2

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

  • SUNY Morrisville 2, Elmira 1
  • Hamilton 3, Univ. of Rochester 2 (OT)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

