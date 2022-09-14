SCORES 9-13-22: Big second half surge powers Dolgeville over Herkimer in CSC-II girls soccer battle

GIRLS SOCCER
- Dolgeville 4, Herkimer 1**
- New Hartford 8, Oneida 0
- Poland 2, Hamilton 1
- CVA 3, Whitesboro 1
- RFA 4, Camden 0
- VVS 10, Proctor 0
- Clinton 9, Utica Academy of Science 0
- Westmoreland 7, Little Falls 1
- Cooperstown 9, Sherburne-Earlville 0
- Oriskany 1, West Canada Valley 0
- Sauquoit Valley 13, Waterville 0
- Canastota 2, Adirondack 1
- Holland Patent 3, Chittenango 2
BOYS SOCCER
- CVA 2, Whitesboro 0
- Proctor 4, VVS 0
- RFA 7, Camden 0
- New Hartford 6, Oneida 1
- Lowville 3, Holland Patent 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Hamilton 3, Bishop Grimes 2
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
- Proctor 125.45, RFA 79.40
- New Hartford 137.00, Proctor 125.45
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- Hamilton 4, SUNY Oswego 1
- SUNY Potsdam 3, Utica 2
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
- SUNY Morrisville 2, Elmira 1
- Hamilton 3, Univ. of Rochester 2 (OT)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com