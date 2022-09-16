SCORES 9-15-22: White's record-setting performance leads Adirondack football over VVS; Frankfort-Schuyler, West Canada Valley girls soccer earn league wins

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Adirondack 62, VVS 27**
- Camden 35, Cortland 20
- CVA 43, Chittenango 7
- Sandy Creek 21, Notre Dame 0
GIRLS SOCCER
- West Canada Valley 4, Old Forge 0**
- Frankfort-Schuyler 5, Little Falls 0**
- Whitesboro 3, RFA 1
- Notre Dame 1, Oneida 0
- New Hartford 12, Proctor 0
- Dolgeville 1, OESJ 1 (OT)
- Sauquoit Valley 0, Cooperstown 0 (OT)
- Westmoreland 2, Herkimer 0
- Hamilton 2, Remsen 1
- Poland 3, Oriskany 0
- CVA 2, Holland Patent 0
- Clinton 1, Marcellus 1 (OT)
BOYS SOCCER
- RFA 4, Whitesboro 1
- VVS 2, Camden 0
- CVA 6, Holland Patent 0
- New Hartford 2, Proctor 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Homer 3, Hamilton 1
GIRLS TENNIS
- Westmoreland 3, Holland Patent 2
MEN'S SOCCER
- MVCC 6, Tompkins Cortland CC 0
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- MVCC 14, Tompkins Cortland CC 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com