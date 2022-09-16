 Skip to main content
SCORES 9-15-22: White's record-setting performance leads Adirondack football over VVS; Frankfort-Schuyler, West Canada Valley girls soccer earn league wins

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, September 16, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

  • Adirondack 62, VVS 27**
  • Camden 35, Cortland 20
  • CVA 43, Chittenango 7
  • Sandy Creek 21, Notre Dame 0

GIRLS SOCCER

  • West Canada Valley 4, Old Forge 0**
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 5, Little Falls 0**
  • Whitesboro 3, RFA 1
  • Notre Dame 1, Oneida 0
  • New Hartford 12, Proctor 0
  • Dolgeville 1, OESJ 1 (OT)
  • Sauquoit Valley 0, Cooperstown 0 (OT)
  • Westmoreland 2, Herkimer 0
  • Hamilton 2, Remsen 1
  • Poland 3, Oriskany 0
  • CVA 2, Holland Patent 0
  • Clinton 1, Marcellus 1 (OT)

BOYS SOCCER

  • RFA 4, Whitesboro 1
  • VVS 2, Camden 0
  • CVA 6, Holland Patent 0
  • New Hartford 2, Proctor 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Homer 3, Hamilton 1

GIRLS TENNIS

  • Westmoreland 3, Holland Patent 2

MEN'S SOCCER

  • MVCC 6, Tompkins Cortland CC 0

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • MVCC 14, Tompkins Cortland CC 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

