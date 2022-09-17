SCORES 9-17-22; Proctor downs Whitesboro in instant classic, claiming first win of the season

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
West Canada Valley 79, Bishop Grimes 28
Proctor 62, Whitesboro 60
Cooperstown 10, Weedsport 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Notre Dame 4, Proctor 0
Canastota 3, UAS 0
Frankfort-Schuyler 2, Westmorland 1
Remsen 3, Oriskany 2
Whitesboro 2, VVS 0
RFA 11, Oneida 0
New Hartford 6, Holland Patent 0
Dolgeville 4, Little Falls 1
Mt. Markham 1, Cooperstown 0
Poland 3, WCV 2
Hamilton 10, Town of Webb 0
Clinton 2, Adirondack 1
BOYS SOCCER
RFA 3, Oneida 2
New Hartford 9, Holland Patent 0
Lowville 1, Carthage 0
Frankfort-Schuyler 9, Sherburne-Earlville 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Johnstown 2, Holland Patent 1
Clinton 6, Sauquoit Valley 0