SCORES 9-17-22; Proctor downs Whitesboro in instant classic, claiming first win of the season

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

West Canada Valley 79, Bishop Grimes 28

Proctor 62, Whitesboro 60

Cooperstown 10, Weedsport 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Notre Dame 4, Proctor 0

Canastota 3, UAS 0

Frankfort-Schuyler 2, Westmorland 1

Remsen 3, Oriskany 2

Whitesboro 2, VVS 0

RFA 11, Oneida 0

New Hartford 6, Holland Patent 0

Dolgeville 4, Little Falls 1

Mt. Markham 1, Cooperstown 0

Poland 3, WCV 2

Hamilton 10, Town of Webb 0

Clinton 2, Adirondack 1

BOYS SOCCER

RFA 3, Oneida 2

New Hartford 9, Holland Patent 0

Lowville 1, Carthage 0

Frankfort-Schuyler 9, Sherburne-Earlville 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Johnstown 2, Holland Patent 1

Clinton 6, Sauquoit Valley 0