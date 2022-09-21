SCORES 9-20-22: New Hartford girls soccer extends unbeaten streak to 45 straight games with clean sheet win over CVA; Diamond's four-goal night leads Cooperstown boys soccer over Herkimer

GIRLS SOCCER
- New Hartford 3, CVA 0**
- Whitesboro 5. Oneida 0
- Holland Patent 2, Proctor 0
- RFA 10, Notre Dame 0
BOYS SOCCER
- Cooperstown 6, Herkimer 1**
- Oneida 4, Whitesboro 2
- New Hartford 4, CVA 0
- Little Falls 3, Clinton 1
- Westmoreland/Oriskany 6, Adirondack 0
- Waterville 15, Sherburne-Earlville 0
- Utica Academy of Science 4, Canastota 1
- Proctor 9, Holland Patent 0
- Poland 9, Old Forge 0
- Mt. Markham 2, Sauquoit Valley 0
- General Brown 5, Camden 0
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- Little Falls 5, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Morrisville-Eaton 1, Herkimer 0
- VVS 3, CVA 0
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
- Whitesboro 86, Adirondack 53
- West Canada Valley 74, Proctor 67
- Cooperstown 88, RFA 81
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Hamilton 3, Syracuse Academy of Science 0
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
- ESM/Liverpool 115.9, RFA 93.8
MEN'S SOCCER
- Hamilton 1, SUNY Poly 0
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
- Northern Vermont-Johnson 3, SUNY Poly 1
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
- Hamilton 6, Skidmore 1
MEN'S GOLF
- SUNY Poly places 9th in SUNY Canton Invitational with team score of 352
