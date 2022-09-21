 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 9-20-22: New Hartford girls soccer extends unbeaten streak to 45 straight games with clean sheet win over CVA; Diamond's four-goal night leads Cooperstown boys soccer over Herkimer

  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, September 20, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER

  • New Hartford 3, CVA 0**
  • Whitesboro 5. Oneida 0
  • Holland Patent 2, Proctor 0
  • RFA 10, Notre Dame 0

BOYS SOCCER

  • Cooperstown 6, Herkimer 1**
  • Oneida 4, Whitesboro 2
  • New Hartford 4, CVA 0
  • Little Falls 3, Clinton 1
  • Westmoreland/Oriskany 6, Adirondack 0
  • Waterville 15, Sherburne-Earlville 0
  • Utica Academy of Science 4, Canastota 1
  • Proctor 9, Holland Patent 0
  • Poland 9, Old Forge 0
  • Mt. Markham 2, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • General Brown 5, Camden 0

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • Little Falls 5, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • Morrisville-Eaton 1, Herkimer 0
  • VVS 3, CVA 0

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

  • Whitesboro 86, Adirondack 53
  • West Canada Valley 74, Proctor 67
  • Cooperstown 88, RFA 81

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Hamilton 3, Syracuse Academy of Science 0

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

  • ESM/Liverpool 115.9, RFA 93.8

MEN'S SOCCER

  • Hamilton 1, SUNY Poly 0

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

  • Northern Vermont-Johnson 3, SUNY Poly 1

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

  • Hamilton 6, Skidmore 1

MEN'S GOLF

  • SUNY Poly places 9th in SUNY Canton Invitational with team score of 352

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com