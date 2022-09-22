 Skip to main content
SCORES 9-21-22: Herkimer College men's soccer wears down Onondaga Community College in clean sheet win; Generals women top Lazers in overtime thriller

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, September 21, 2022

MEN'S SOCCER

  • Herkimer 2, Onondaga 0**
  • SUNY Oneonta 5, Hartwick 1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • Herkimer 4, Onondaga 3 (OT)**
  • MVCC 12, SUNY Adirondack 0

GIRLS SOCCER

  • Westmoreland 3, Dolgeville 1
  • Cooperstown 4, Waterville 0
  • Oriskany 2, Old Forge 1
  • Mt. Markham 2, Sauquoit Valley 1
  • Hamilton 2, West Canada Valley 1
  • Clinton 3, Canastota 2
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 3, Herkimer 0

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • Holland Patent 5, Camden 1
  • New Hartford 4, CVA 0
  • VVS 7, Oneida 0
  • RFA 8, Whitesboro 1

GIRLS TENNIS

  • Whitesboro 7, Holland Patent 0
  • Camden 4, Proctor 3
  • RFAA 6, CVA 1

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

  • Dolgeville 25, Canastota 30
  • Canastota 15, Little Falls 51
  • Canastota 15, Waterville 51
  • Westmoreland 21, Canastota 34
  • Dolgeville 15, Little Falls 51
  • Waterville 6, Little Falls 51
  • Westmoreland 15, Little Falls 51
  • Dolgeville 22, Waterville 51
  • Westmoreland 24, Dolgeville 32
  • Herkimer 23, West Canada Valley 34
  • Herkimer 19, Poland 50
  • Westmoreland 19, Waterville 51
  • Poland 50, Oriskany 50

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

  • Dolgeville 15, Canastota 52
  • Canastota 10, Little Falls 12
  • Waterville 21, Canastota 51
  • Westmoreland 16, Canastota 20
  • Dolgeville 15, Little Falls 51
  • Waterville 18, Little Falls 51
  • Westmoreland 13, Little Falls 15
  • Dolgeville 26, Waterville 33
  • Dolgeville 15, Westmoreland 51
  • Waterville 23, Westmoreland 51

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

  • New Hartford 136.9, Jamesville-DeWitt/Fayetteville-Manlius 133

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com