SCORES 9-21-22: Herkimer College men's soccer wears down Onondaga Community College in clean sheet win; Generals women top Lazers in overtime thriller

MEN'S SOCCER
- Herkimer 2, Onondaga 0**
- SUNY Oneonta 5, Hartwick 1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- Herkimer 4, Onondaga 3 (OT)**
- MVCC 12, SUNY Adirondack 0
GIRLS SOCCER
- Westmoreland 3, Dolgeville 1
- Cooperstown 4, Waterville 0
- Oriskany 2, Old Forge 1
- Mt. Markham 2, Sauquoit Valley 1
- Hamilton 2, West Canada Valley 1
- Clinton 3, Canastota 2
- Frankfort-Schuyler 3, Herkimer 0
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- Holland Patent 5, Camden 1
- New Hartford 4, CVA 0
- VVS 7, Oneida 0
- RFA 8, Whitesboro 1
GIRLS TENNIS
- Whitesboro 7, Holland Patent 0
- Camden 4, Proctor 3
- RFAA 6, CVA 1
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
- Dolgeville 25, Canastota 30
- Canastota 15, Little Falls 51
- Canastota 15, Waterville 51
- Westmoreland 21, Canastota 34
- Dolgeville 15, Little Falls 51
- Waterville 6, Little Falls 51
- Westmoreland 15, Little Falls 51
- Dolgeville 22, Waterville 51
- Westmoreland 24, Dolgeville 32
- Herkimer 23, West Canada Valley 34
- Herkimer 19, Poland 50
- Westmoreland 19, Waterville 51
- Poland 50, Oriskany 50
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
- Dolgeville 15, Canastota 52
- Canastota 10, Little Falls 12
- Waterville 21, Canastota 51
- Westmoreland 16, Canastota 20
- Dolgeville 15, Little Falls 51
- Waterville 18, Little Falls 51
- Westmoreland 13, Little Falls 15
- Dolgeville 26, Waterville 33
- Dolgeville 15, Westmoreland 51
- Waterville 23, Westmoreland 51
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
- New Hartford 136.9, Jamesville-DeWitt/Fayetteville-Manlius 133
** - Game highlights included in attached video
