SCORES 9-22-22: Hamilton boys soccer shuts out Remsen in CSC-III battle; Cooperstown, Sauquoit Valley play to scoreless draw in CSC-II contest

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS SOCCER

  • CVA 6, Camden 0
  • New Hartford 1, RFA 0
  • Oneida 5, VVS 2
  • Westmoreland/Oriskany 8, Clinton 1
  • Hamilton 5, Remsen 0**
  • Cooperstown 0, Sauquoit Valley 0 (2OT)**
  • Lowville 1, Indian River 1
  • Mt. Markham 9, Sherburne-Earlville
  • Whitesboro 0, Proctor 0 (2OT)
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 2, Herkimer 1

GIRLS SOCCER

  • New Hartford 8, RFA 1
  • Holland Patent 6, Notre Dame 1
  • CVA 4, Camden 1
  • Whitesboro 9, Proctor 0
  • VVS 8, Oneida 1

FIELD HOCKEY

  • Little Falls 4, Morrisville-Eaton 1

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

  • Whitesboro 56, Holland Patent 34
  • Adirondack 79, RFA 77
  • Cooperstown 87, Proctor 59

GIRLS TENNIS

  • Camden 7, CVA 0

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

  • Whitesboro 136, Baldwinsville 121.7

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

