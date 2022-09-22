SCORES 9-22-22: Hamilton boys soccer shuts out Remsen in CSC-III battle; Cooperstown, Sauquoit Valley play to scoreless draw in CSC-II contest

BOYS SOCCER
- CVA 6, Camden 0
- New Hartford 1, RFA 0
- Oneida 5, VVS 2
- Westmoreland/Oriskany 8, Clinton 1
- Hamilton 5, Remsen 0**
- Cooperstown 0, Sauquoit Valley 0 (2OT)**
- Lowville 1, Indian River 1
- Mt. Markham 9, Sherburne-Earlville
- Sauquoit Valley 0, Cooperstown 0
- Whitesboro 0, Proctor 0 (2OT)
- Frankfort-Schuyler 2, Herkimer 1
GIRLS SOCCER
- New Hartford 8, RFA 1
- Holland Patent 6, Notre Dame 1
- CVA 4, Camden 1
- Whitesboro 9, Proctor 0
- VVS 8, Oneida 1
FIELD HOCKEY
- Little Falls 4, Morrisville-Eaton 1
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
- Whitesboro 56, Holland Patent 34
- Adirondack 79, RFA 77
- Cooperstown 87, Proctor 59
GIRLS TENNIS
- Camden 7, CVA 0
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
- Whitesboro 136, Baldwinsville 121.7
** - Game highlights included in attached video
