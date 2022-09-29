 Skip to main content
SCORES 9-28-22: RFA field hockey blanks New Hartford in battle of top TVL Colonial teams

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • RFA 4, New Hartford 0
  • Clinton 5, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • Little Falls 4, Mt. Markham 0

BOYS SOCCER

  • Westmoreland-Oriskany 3, Little Falls 0
  • Cooperstown 4, Waterville 2
  • Clinton 3, Canastota 0
  • Remsen 2, Old Forge 1
  • Utica Academy of Science 7, Adirondack 1
  • Hamilton 1, Poland 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 2, Frankfort-Schuyler 1

GIRLS SOCCER

  • DeRuyter 3, Brookfield 0

GIRLS TENNIS

  • Whitesboro 7, RFA 0 (Match 1)
  • Whitesboro 6, RFA 1 (Match 2)
  • VVS 5, Camden 2

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

  • SUNY Oneonta 3, Keuka 0 (Kelly Kingsbury sets program record with 122nd win as Red Dragons head coach)

MEN'S SOCCER

  • SUNY Oneonta 3, SUNY New Paltz 1
  • SUNY Oswego 2, Utica 1
  • SUNY Poly 4, Pitt-Bradford 0
  • MVCC 2, Genesee CC 2 (2OT)

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • MVCC 5, Genesee CC 0

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

  • Utica 3, SUNY Poly 1

 

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

