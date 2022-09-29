SCORES 9-28-22: RFA field hockey blanks New Hartford in battle of top TVL Colonial teams

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- RFA 4, New Hartford 0
- Clinton 5, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Little Falls 4, Mt. Markham 0
BOYS SOCCER
- Westmoreland-Oriskany 3, Little Falls 0
- Cooperstown 4, Waterville 2
- Clinton 3, Canastota 0
- Remsen 2, Old Forge 1
- Utica Academy of Science 7, Adirondack 1
- Hamilton 1, Poland 0
- Sauquoit Valley 2, Frankfort-Schuyler 1
GIRLS SOCCER
- DeRuyter 3, Brookfield 0
GIRLS TENNIS
- Whitesboro 7, RFA 0 (Match 1)
- Whitesboro 6, RFA 1 (Match 2)
- VVS 5, Camden 2
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
- SUNY Oneonta 3, Keuka 0 (Kelly Kingsbury sets program record with 122nd win as Red Dragons head coach)
MEN'S SOCCER
- SUNY Oneonta 3, SUNY New Paltz 1
- SUNY Oswego 2, Utica 1
- SUNY Poly 4, Pitt-Bradford 0
- MVCC 2, Genesee CC 2 (2OT)
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- MVCC 5, Genesee CC 0
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
- Utica 3, SUNY Poly 1
