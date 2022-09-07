SCORES 9-6-22: VVS girls soccer opens season with win over Holland Patent; Poland boys soccer blanks Adirondack in home opener

GIRLS SOCCER
- VVS 6, Holland Patent 2
- Mt. Markham 6, Frankfort-Schuyler 2
- CVA 9, Notre Dame 0
- Oriskany 1, Canastota 1 (2 OT)
- DeRuyter 4, Brookfield 1
- Cicero-North Syracuse 3, Whitesboro 1
- Liverpool 4, RFA 0
BOYS SOCCER
- Poland 6, Adirondack 0
- Proctor 2, Whitesboro 0
- Sauquoit Valley 3, Clinton 1
- Mt. Markham 2, Frankfort-Schuyler 1
- VVS 2, Holland Patent 0
- Oneida 10, Camden 0
- Westmoreland/Oriskany 2, Hamilton 0
- Remsen 2, Herkimer 1
- DeRuyter 7, Brookfield 0
- RFA 11, Cazenovia 3
- Cooperstown 3, Waterville 2
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- CVA 3, Herkimer 1
- Mt. Markham 3, New York Mills 1
- Canastota 4, Sauquoit Valley 0
GIRLS TENNIS
- Proctor 6, CVA 1
- Oneida 7, Holland Patent 0
- RFA 4, Camden 3
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
- Hamilton 4, RPI 1
MEN'S SOCCER
- SUNY Oneonta 3, Union 0
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- Hamilton 1, Williams 0
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
- Hamilton 3, Utica 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
