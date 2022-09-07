 Skip to main content
SCORES 9-6-22: VVS girls soccer opens season with win over Holland Patent; Poland boys soccer blanks Adirondack in home opener

  • Updated
  • 0

GIRLS SOCCER

  • VVS 6, Holland Patent 2
  • Mt. Markham 6, Frankfort-Schuyler 2
  • CVA 9, Notre Dame 0
  • Oriskany 1, Canastota 1 (2 OT)
  • DeRuyter 4, Brookfield 1
  • Cicero-North Syracuse 3, Whitesboro 1
  • Liverpool 4, RFA 0

BOYS SOCCER

  • Poland 6, Adirondack 0
  • Proctor 2, Whitesboro 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 3, Clinton 1
  • Mt. Markham 2, Frankfort-Schuyler 1
  • VVS 2, Holland Patent 0
  • Oneida 10, Camden 0
  • Westmoreland/Oriskany 2, Hamilton 0
  • Remsen 2, Herkimer 1
  • DeRuyter 7, Brookfield 0
  • RFA 11, Cazenovia 3
  • Cooperstown 3, Waterville 2

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • CVA 3, Herkimer 1
  • Mt. Markham 3, New York Mills 1
  • Canastota 4, Sauquoit Valley 0

GIRLS TENNIS

  • Proctor 6, CVA 1
  • Oneida 7, Holland Patent 0
  • RFA 4, Camden 3

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

  • Hamilton 4, RPI 1

MEN'S SOCCER

  • SUNY Oneonta 3, Union 0

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • Hamilton 1, Williams 0

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

  • Hamilton 3, Utica 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

