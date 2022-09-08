SCORES 9-7-22: Oneida wins second straight to open season, tops CVA in TVL Pioneer boys soccer battle

BOYS SOCCER
- Oneida 3, CVA 2**
GIRLS SOCCER
- Sauquoit Valley 4, Clinton 1
- Cooperstown 4, Little Falls 0
- Herkimer 3, West Canada Valley 1
- Westmoreland 5, Adirondack 0
- Waterville 3, Notre Dame 0
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- CVA 2, Oneida 1
- New Hartford 6, VVS 2
- Clinton 2, East Syracuse Minoa 0
- Camden 2, Whitesboro 1
GIRLS TENNIS
- New Hartford 4, Whitesboro 3
- Camden 5, Holland Patent 2
- Oneida 7, CVA 0
- Proctor 4, RFA 3
GIRLS SWIMMING
- Adirondack 81, Holland Patent 52
MEN'S SOCCER
- Hamilton 2, SUNY Oswego 0
- Colgate 2, Fairfield 0
- SUNY Poly 3, Nazareth 1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- SUNY Poly 0, Hilbert 0
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
- Hartwick 5, SUNY Oneonta 0
- Cornell 2, Colgate 1
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
- Colgate 3, Niagara 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
