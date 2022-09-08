 Skip to main content
SCORES 9-7-22: Oneida wins second straight to open season, tops CVA in TVL Pioneer boys soccer battle

  Updated
  • 0

BOYS SOCCER

  • Oneida 3, CVA 2**

GIRLS SOCCER

  • Sauquoit Valley 4, Clinton 1
  • Cooperstown 4, Little Falls 0
  • Herkimer 3, West Canada Valley 1
  • Westmoreland 5, Adirondack 0
  • Waterville 3, Notre Dame 0

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • CVA 2, Oneida 1
  • New Hartford 6, VVS 2
  • Clinton 2, East Syracuse Minoa 0
  • Camden 2, Whitesboro 1

GIRLS TENNIS

  • New Hartford 4, Whitesboro 3
  • Camden 5, Holland Patent 2
  • Oneida 7, CVA 0
  • Proctor 4, RFA 3

GIRLS SWIMMING

  • Adirondack 81, Holland Patent 52

MEN'S SOCCER

  • Hamilton 2, SUNY Oswego 0
  • Colgate 2, Fairfield 0
  • SUNY Poly 3, Nazareth 1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • SUNY Poly 0, Hilbert 0

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

  • Hartwick 5, SUNY Oneonta 0
  • Cornell 2, Colgate 1

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

  • Colgate 3, Niagara 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com