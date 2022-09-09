 Skip to main content
SCORES 9-8-22: New Hartford boys and girls soccer shut out rival Whitesboro; Holland Patent boys soccer edges Camden; New Hartford football loses heartbreaker to West Genesee

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

  • West Genesee 19, New Hartford 18**

GIRLS SOCCER

  • New Hartford 5, Whitesboro 0**
  • Cooperstown 2, Frankfort-Schuyler 1
  • RFA 10, Proctor 0
  • VVS 9, Notre Dame 0
  • Holland Patent 1, Camden 1 (OT)
  • CVA 9, Oneida 0

BOYS SOCCER

  • Holland Patent 1, Camden 0**
  • New Hartford 2, Whitesboro 0
  • Westmoreland-Oriskany 2, VVS 1 (OT)
  • Proctor 3, RFA 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 4, Canastota 1
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 1, Cooperstown 1 (OT)
  • Waterville 4, Little Falls 0

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • Holland Patent 2, RFA 1
  • Mt. Markham 5, New York Mills 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Hamilton 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0

GIRLS SWIMMING

  • New Hartford 96, West Genesee 81

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com