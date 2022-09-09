SCORES 9-8-22: New Hartford boys and girls soccer shut out rival Whitesboro; Holland Patent boys soccer edges Camden; New Hartford football loses heartbreaker to West Genesee

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- West Genesee 19, New Hartford 18**
GIRLS SOCCER
- New Hartford 5, Whitesboro 0**
- Cooperstown 2, Frankfort-Schuyler 1
- RFA 10, Proctor 0
- VVS 9, Notre Dame 0
- Holland Patent 1, Camden 1 (OT)
- CVA 9, Oneida 0
BOYS SOCCER
- Holland Patent 1, Camden 0**
- New Hartford 2, Whitesboro 0
- Westmoreland-Oriskany 2, VVS 1 (OT)
- Proctor 3, RFA 0
- Sauquoit Valley 4, Canastota 1
- Frankfort-Schuyler 1, Cooperstown 1 (OT)
- Waterville 4, Little Falls 0
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- Holland Patent 2, RFA 1
- Mt. Markham 5, New York Mills 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Hamilton 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0
GIRLS SWIMMING
- New Hartford 96, West Genesee 81
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com