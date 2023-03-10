Section III 2023 football season schedule released

WKTV - Section III released the full schedule for the 2023 football season for every team, Thursday.
The regular season will begin on September 1 for many teams with the option to hold a regular season non-league game or scrimmage that week.
The final week of the regular season will be the week ending in October 20 and 21, with sectionals beginning the following week with the quarterfinal round on October 27 and 28.
Section finals weekend at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University will be November 11 and 12 with the state tournament to follow.
Due to large-scale reclassification this season, there will be no New Hartford-Whitesboro or Proctor-RFA rivalry match-ups during the regular season. The Raiders and Black Knights could potentially meet in the Class AA playoffs. However, with New Hartford dropping to Class B, the Spartans and Warriors will not see each other in 2023.
For the full master football schedule for each Section III team, see below:
2023 Section 3 Football Schedule by Spencer Davidson on Scribd