Section III champion Clinton girls ice hockey ready to defend home ice with state title within reach

CLINTON, N.Y. - The Clinton girls ice hockey team is getting ready to compete in the state tournament for the second time in program history, this weekend, only this time the Warriors won't have to travel very far to play for a state title.
The Warriors beat Skaneateles 1-0 in double-overtime, on Feb. 8, thanks to a Mackinley Ronan goal to capture the program's second Section III title. It was Clinton's first banner since the state championship season in 2019-20.
During that season, the Warriors traveled up to Lake Placid for states at Herb Brooks Arena, and while that was by all accounts an amazing experience, members of the team say that this year's tournament could be even more special with a chance to win it at home.
The NYSPHSAA Girls Ice Hockey Regional Championship, as the state tournament is known in its official capacity, is being hosted at the Nexus Center in Utica, starting Friday.
Nexus Center has served as Clinton's primary home rink this season, and the Warriors are 5-2 there so far. Overall, Clinton is 11-4, and has won its last three.
The Warriors will take on Section VI champ Kenmore-Grand Island-Lockport in the state semifinals on Friday at 8 p.m.
These teams squared off previously, on Dec. 10, with a depleted Clinton losing 2-1 in a shootout. Now the Warriors have the Bulldogs in their home rink, with a full roster, and are looking to avenge the prior loss on a bigger stage.
Winner advances to take on the winner of the other semifinal contest between Section II's Adirondack United and Section X's Canton - which takes place earlier in the evening - on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.