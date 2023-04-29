Section III girls gymnastics team honored at State Capitol after capturing third consecutive team all-around state championship in March

ALBANY, N.Y. - The Section III girls gymnastics team was honored at the New York State Capitol Building, Friday, after capturing its third straight NYSPHSAA team state championship back in March.
The team was recognized on the Senate and Assembly floors, with introductions from Senator Joseph Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, who then presented them with a resolution acknowledging their accomplishment.
The Section III girls finished first at the NYPSHSAA Girls Gymnastics Championships at Kenmore West High School in Buffalo on March 4, with a team score of 184.450, .5 points better than Section VI in second.
"We are very excited to have our amazing athletes recognized for their State Championship title." Whitesboro/Oriskany Coach, Kelly Smith said, "Gymnastics is not always the most popular sport, so we appreciate the opportunity to be acknowledged. These girls train hard year-round and we are so proud of them all."
"Congratulations to the Section III Girls Gymnastics Team on capturing their third consecutive state championship." Sen. Griffo said, "These student athletes, as well as their coaches, have demonstrated exceptional hard work, dedication and commitment to their sport and have made their families, schools, communities and the region very proud of what they have accomplished."
"The Section III Girls Gymnastics Team has clearly contributed to this spirit of excellence which is a tradition of their schools," Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon said. "I want to thank each and every member and their coaches for their dedication to the sport."
There are twelve members on the Section III girls gymnastics team, who join forces from New Hartford, Sauquoit Valley, Whitesboro, New York Mills, Jamesville-Dewitt, and Oriskany schools.
The team is made up of: Payton Smith, Jayla Jordan, Gabriella Dietz, Julia Makuszak, Aubrey Hughes, Karley Hughes, Kiara Khiamdavanh, Lilyana Wehrle, Grayson Gall, Madison Scranton, Antionette Sakellariou and Katie DiStefano. They are coached by Kelly Smith, Danielle Cerminaro and Tracy Fishkin.
In addition to the team title, Gall, a freshman at New Hartford, also won individual state championships in the balance beam and uneven bars events.