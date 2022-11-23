See-saw Comets receive potential 'jolt' with addition of Holtz, Bahl from New Jersey

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets have struggled a bit out of the gates this season, but got a potential "jolt' from the big club as the New Jersey Devils assigned forward Alexander Holtz and defenseman Kevin Bahl to Utica, Tuesday.
The pair return to the Adirondack Bank Center where they were both key pieces of the 2021-22 Comets team that went on to win the North Division title.
Holtz, a highly-touted rookie at the time, burst onto the scene and lead the team with 26 goals while finishing fourth on the team with 51 points in 52 games.
Bahl became a steady presence on the blue line as one of the top d-men and was tied for third on the team with a +/- rating of +15. He also finished with three goals and 13 assists for 16 points in 54 games played.
Though making the Devils' roster out of training camp, neither has been able to get into the line-up regularly to this point.
Holtz has appeared in just four of New Jersey's 19 games thus far, and hasn't played since October 25 against the Detroit Red Wings. He has one goal this season, the first of his NHL career.
Bahl has played in just three games, but hasn't suited up since October 24.
The Comets are 4-6-1-1 this season so far, last place in the North Division, but with at least three games at hand on all other division rivals.
The team has also had difficulty finding consistency, and have yet to secure a winning streak this season.
Head coach Kevin Dineen said that he thinks this could be a positive for both sides, where Holtz and Bahl can get some game action, while providing the team a potential spark to help them get going.
The Comets bench boss said that both will be inserted into the line-up right away with Utica next in action on Wednesday night at home against the Belleville Senators.
The team will then hit the road bound for Charlotte where they will face the Checkers for a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.
