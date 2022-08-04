Seven local high school football teams reclassify for upcoming season as one of area's biggest rivalries returns

WKTV - High school football season in Central New York begins in less than a month, and when it does, there will be 17 teams in Section III competing in different classes than last year.
Of the 17 reclassifications, seven are from the Mohawk Valley area. They are as follows:
- NEW HARTFORD - Class A (from Class B)
- WESTMORELAND/ORISKANY - Class C (from Independent)
- VVS - Class C (from Class B)
- ADIRONDACK - Class C (from Class D)
- LITTLE FALLS - Class C (from Class D)
- MT. MARKHAM - Class C (from Class D)
- FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER - 8-Man (did not play in 2022; Class D in 2021)
With New Hartford returning to Class A for the first time since 2017, one of the area's biggest rivalries will return this fall as the Spartans will host Whitesboro at Don Edick Field in New Hartford on Friday, Sept. 30.
It'll be the first meeting between the programs since the abbreviated spring season in 2021, but the first league match-up between the two since 2016.
High school football practices begin statewide on Aug. 20. The regular season begins on Sept. 2.