Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL.

 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old, arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, announced the news on social media.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition -- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," he said.

"There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

"My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

More to follow...

