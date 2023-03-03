 Skip to main content
Smith's 19 lead Colgate past Loyola (MD) 92-73 in Patriot League quarterfinals

3-3-23 Loyola @ Colgate MBB

Courtesy: ESPN+

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Braeden Smith had 19 points in Colgate's 92-73 win over Loyola (MD) on Thursday night in the Patriot League Tournament Championship quarterfinals.

Smith added six rebounds for the Raiders (24-8). Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 5 from distance). Ryan Moffatt was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points. It was the sixth straight victory for the Raiders.

Golden Dike finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Greyhounds (13-20). Kenny Jones added 13 points and five assists for Loyola (MD). In addition, Jaylin Andrews finished with 12 points.

The Raiders advance to take on Army in the Patriot League semifinals, at home, on Sunday at 2 p.m.

