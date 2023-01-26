SPORTS 1-26-23: Herkimer girls basketball edges Dolgeville with strong fourth quarter; Adirondack handles Frankfort-Schuyler in CSC-I contests

GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Adirondack 43, Frankfort-Schuyler 25**
- Herkimer 53, Dolgeville 45**
- Canastota 31, Little Falls 65
- Cooperstown 54, Sauquoit Valley 13
- Westmoreland 53, Waterville 36
- Hamilton 52, Oriskany 41
- CVA 40, Proctor 33
- Watertown IHC 50, Lowville 36
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Lowville 74, South Lewis 29
- Frankfort-Schuyler 58, Poland 46,
- Proctor 52, Whitesboro 42
- WCV 84, Remsen 31
GIRLS (WINTER) VOLLEYBALL
- RFA 3, Holland Patent 0
- Little Falls 3, Adirondack 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- VVS 3, Canastota 1
- Oneida 3, RFA 0
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- Cortland/Homer 7, Whitesboro 2
BOYS BOWLING
- New York Mills 5, Waterville 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com