SPORTS 1-26-23: Herkimer girls basketball edges Dolgeville with strong fourth quarter; Adirondack handles Frankfort-Schuyler in CSC-I contests

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, January 26, 2023.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Adirondack 43, Frankfort-Schuyler 25**
  • Herkimer 53, Dolgeville 45**
  • Canastota 31, Little Falls 65
  • Cooperstown 54, Sauquoit Valley 13
  • Westmoreland 53, Waterville 36
  • Hamilton 52, Oriskany 41
  • CVA 40, Proctor 33
  • Watertown IHC 50, Lowville 36

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Lowville 74, South Lewis 29
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 58, Poland 46,
  • Proctor 52, Whitesboro 42
  • WCV 84, Remsen 31

GIRLS (WINTER) VOLLEYBALL

  • RFA 3, Holland Patent 0
  • Little Falls 3, Adirondack 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

  • VVS 3, Canastota 1
  • Oneida 3, RFA 0

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • Cortland/Homer 7, Whitesboro 2

BOYS BOWLING 

  • New York Mills 5, Waterville 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

