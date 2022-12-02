 Skip to main content
SPORTS 12-2-22; Frankfort-Schuyler gets in the win column against Sauquoit in girls basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lafayette 66, Oneida 45

Albany Academy 75, Whitesboro 32

VVS 68, Cazenovia 51

Sherburne-Earlville 47, Unadilla Valley 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Poland 43, Waterville 29

Hamilton 62, Sherburne-Earlville 22

Cambridge 40, Cooperstown 33

Northeastern Clinton 51, Whitesboro 40

West Canada Valley 39. Herkimer 32

Lowville 42, Watertown 29

Girls Volleyball

Morrisville-Eaton 3, Sauquoit Valley 1

Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 0

Boys Hockey

Whitesboro 3, Auburn 1

Girls Hockey

Clinton 8, Alexandria 0

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Poly 74, SUNY Canton 64

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Poly 69, SUNY Canton 54

MEN'S HOCKEY

Hamilton 3, Trinity 1

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Utica 3, Alvernia 1

Hamilton 2, Trinity 1