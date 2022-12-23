SPORTS 12-23-22; District 3 Wrestling holds a special clinic for kids in Frankfort

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 24 to 29 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 7 PM EST Saturday. For the
Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 24 to 29 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 7 PM EST Saturday. For the
Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
24 below zero. Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be
blown down and scattered power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow will reduce
visibilities and create snow covered roads overnight especially
near open fields.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

SPORTS 12-23-22; District 3 Wrestling holds a special clinic for kids in Frankfort

  • Updated
  • 0

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- District 3 Wrestling welcomes back some of the best local wrestlers to teach the next generation of athletes as they expand on the facility and make it a full blown wellness center. 

Recommended for you