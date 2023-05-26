Sports 5-25-23: Herkimer College softball stays alive in NJCAA D-III World Series with win over Brookdale; Notre Dame softball headlines busy day in Section III quarterfinals with upset over top-seed Camden

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
NJCAA Division III World Series - Double Elimination
- (5) Herkimer 7, (3) Brookdale 6 (Elimination game)
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Section III Quarterfinals
Class AA
- (6) Baldwinsville 4, (3) RFA 2
Class A
- (3) New Hartford 5, (7) Oswego 0
- (6) Central Square 5, (3) Whitesboro 3
Class B
- (8) Notre Dame 3, (1) Camden 1
- (11) CVA 9, (3) South Jefferson 4
Class C
- (2) Sandy Creek 11, (7) Westmoreland 4
- (3) Cooperstown 5, (6) Thousand Islands 4
Class D
- (4) West Canada Valley 12, (5) Alexandria 2
- (7) Poland 5, (2) Oriskany 0
BOYS BASEBALL
Section III Quarterfinals
Class A
- (9) East Syracuse Minoa 4, (1) Whitesboro 3
- (4) New Hartford 5, (5) Oswego 4
Class B
- (3) Cazenovia 8, (6) Clinton 1
- (4) Cortland 8, (5) Camden 4
Class C
- (1) Bishop Ludden 3, (8) Mt. Markham 1
- (4) Weedsport 9, (5) Westmoreland 2
- (3) Little Falls 14, (6) Lafayette 4
Class D
- (7) Oriskany 10, (2) New York Mills 3
- (6) West Canada Valley 7, (3) Morrisville-Eaton 1
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section III Class A Semifinals
- (1) Baldwinsville 19, (4) RFA 4
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Section III Championships
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com