 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne and Wyoming counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Sports 5-25-23: Herkimer College softball stays alive in NJCAA D-III World Series with win over Brookdale; Notre Dame softball headlines busy day in Section III quarterfinals with upset over top-seed Camden

  • Updated
  • 0
5-25-23 Herkimer College softball

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

NJCAA Division III World Series - Double Elimination

  • (5) Herkimer 7, (3) Brookdale 6 (Elimination game)

GIRLS SOFTBALL

Section III Quarterfinals

Class AA

  • (6) Baldwinsville 4, (3) RFA 2

Class A

  • (3) New Hartford 5, (7) Oswego 0
  • (6) Central Square 5, (3) Whitesboro 3

Class B

  • (8) Notre Dame 3, (1) Camden 1
  • (11) CVA 9, (3) South Jefferson 4

Class C

  • (2) Sandy Creek 11, (7) Westmoreland 4
  • (3) Cooperstown 5, (6) Thousand Islands 4

Class D

  • (4) West Canada Valley 12, (5) Alexandria 2
  • (7) Poland 5, (2) Oriskany 0

BOYS BASEBALL

Section III Quarterfinals

Class A

  • (9) East Syracuse Minoa 4, (1) Whitesboro 3
  • (4) New Hartford 5, (5) Oswego 4

Class B

  • (3) Cazenovia 8, (6) Clinton 1
  • (4) Cortland 8, (5) Camden 4

Class C

  • (1) Bishop Ludden 3, (8) Mt. Markham 1
  • (4) Weedsport 9, (5) Westmoreland 2
  • (3) Little Falls 14, (6) Lafayette 4

Class D

  • (7) Oriskany 10, (2) New York Mills 3
  • (6) West Canada Valley 7, (3) Morrisville-Eaton 1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section III Class A Semifinals

  • (1) Baldwinsville 19, (4) RFA 4

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Section III Championships

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com