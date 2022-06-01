SPORTS 5-31-22: Morrisville-Eaton and Adirondack baseball, Oriskany softball capture Section III titles

SECTION III BOYS BASEBALL
Class D Final
- (#4) Morrisville-Eaton 3, (#2) Oriskany 2
After the Redskins opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second, the Warriors responded with two in the fourth and one in the fifth, shutting the door from there to capture the Section III Class D title.
Riley Dooley (1-for-3), Nicholas Brady (1-for-2), and Lincoln Dapson (0-for-3, fielder's choice) each drove in a run for Morrisville-Eaton in the winning effort. Brady was also solid on the mound, pitching a complete seven innings, giving up seven hits, two runs, walking one, and striking out 12.
Oriskany's offense came off the bat of Anthony Kernan, who drove in two with a two-RBI single in the second.
The 'Skins end their season at 16-4 overall.
The Warriors improve to 16-3, and advance to the state tournament where they will face Section IV champion Deposit/Hancock, in the regional round, at Union-Endicot High School on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Class C Final
- (#11) Adirondack 6, (#1) Westmoreland 2
The Wildcats' Section III Cinderella story has gotten a fairytale ending as the 11-seed stunned the top-seed, and previously unbeaten, Bulldogs for the Section III Class C title.
Westmoreland opened the scoring in the bottom of the first before Adirondack answered with six straight, two each in the second, third, and seventh innings. The Bulldogs salvaged one run in the bottom of the seventh, but it was too little, too late.
Gabe Cihocki (1-for-4) drove in two runs for the 'Cats, with Colin White (2-for-4), Brett Sanford (0-for-3, fielder's choice), Isaac Croneiser (1-for-4), and Jake Khouri (2-for-4) each driving in one.
White also got the win on the mound, pitching six innings, giving up nine hits, two runs, walking six, and striking out nine. Sanford came in to close, pitching the seventh inning, walking one, and striking out three.
Caleb Miller was the pitcher for the Bulldogs, and threw seven innings, giving up 10 hits, 5 runs, walking one, and striking out 10. Westmoreland finishes their season at 19-1 overall.
Adirondack will be back at Onondaga Community College on Saturday, where they will face Section IV champion Lansing at 6 p.m. in regionals.
SECTION III GIRLS SOFTBALL
Class D Final
- (#2) Oriskany 5, (#4) Poland 4
In a back-and-forth game, the Redskins outlasted the Tornadoes, with Juliet Tafliaferri stranding the tying run on third with a strikeout to end the game as Oriskany wins the Section III Class D crown.
Aolani Roberts (0-for-1, fielder's choice), and Brooke Matys (1-for-3) each drove in runs for the 'Skins in the win. Tagliaferri went 1-for-2 at the plate, and pitched a complete game, giving up three hits, allowing four runs, three earned runs, walking two and striking out seven.
Logan Cookinham lead Poland's comeback efforts going 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, and two RBI's. Shelbi Hagues went 1-for-3 with an RBI at the plate, and pitched six innings, giving up six hits, allowing five runs, with no walks, and seven strikeouts for the Tornadoes.
Poland ends their season at 13-9. Oriskany improves to 17-3 and advances to the regional round of the state tournament where they will face Section X champion Edwards-Knox at SUNY Postdam on Saturday at 4 p.m.
** - Game highlights included in attached video
