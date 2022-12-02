 Skip to main content
SPORTS EXPRESS 12-2-22: Frankfort-Schuyler, West Canada Valley, Poland girls basketball earn early season wins; Comets comeback stifled by Marlies

  • Updated
BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Lafayette 66, Oneida 45
  • Albany Academy 75, Whitesboro 32
  • VVS 68, Cazenovia 51
  • Sherburne-Earlville 47, Unadilla Valley 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Poland 43, Waterville 29**
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 49, Sauquoit Valley 32**
  • West Canada Valley 39, Herkimer 32**
  • Hamilton 62, Sherburne-Earlville 22
  • Cambridge 40, Cooperstown 33
  • Northeastern Clinton 51, Whitesboro 40
  • Lowville 42, Watertown 29

Girls Volleyball

  • Morrisville-Eaton 3, Sauquoit Valley 1
  • Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 0

Boys Hockey

  • Whitesboro 3, Auburn 1

Girls Hockey

  • Clinton 8, Alexandria 0

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • SUNY Poly 74, SUNY Canton 64**

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • SUNY Poly 69, SUNY Canton 54**

MEN'S HOCKEY

  • Hamilton 3, Trinity 1

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

  • Utica 3, Alvernia 1
  • Hamilton 2, Trinity 1

AHL

  • Marlies 4, Comets 3**

**- Highlights included in video