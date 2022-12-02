SPORTS EXPRESS 12-2-22: Frankfort-Schuyler, West Canada Valley, Poland girls basketball earn early season wins; Comets comeback stifled by Marlies

BOYS BASKETBALL
- Lafayette 66, Oneida 45
- Albany Academy 75, Whitesboro 32
- VVS 68, Cazenovia 51
- Sherburne-Earlville 47, Unadilla Valley 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Poland 43, Waterville 29**
- Frankfort-Schuyler 49, Sauquoit Valley 32**
- West Canada Valley 39, Herkimer 32**
- Hamilton 62, Sherburne-Earlville 22
- Cambridge 40, Cooperstown 33
- Northeastern Clinton 51, Whitesboro 40
- West Canada Valley 39. Herkimer 32
- Lowville 42, Watertown 29
Girls Volleyball
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, Sauquoit Valley 1
- Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 0
Boys Hockey
- Whitesboro 3, Auburn 1
Girls Hockey
- Clinton 8, Alexandria 0
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- SUNY Poly 74, SUNY Canton 64**
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- SUNY Poly 69, SUNY Canton 54**
MEN'S HOCKEY
- Hamilton 3, Trinity 1
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
- Utica 3, Alvernia 1
- Hamilton 2, Trinity 1
AHL
- Marlies 4, Comets 3**
**- Highlights included in video