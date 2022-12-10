SPORTS EXPRESS 12-9-22: Clinton, New Hartford boys ice hockey to meet for Bobby Ciccotti Tournament title after wins in semifinals; New Hartford, Whitesboro victorious in TVL boys basketball match-ups; Comets top Amerks with third period explosion for third straight win

This week's Athlete of the Week is senior Drew Kopek, RFA senior, and captain of the Clinton girls varsity ice hockey team. Watch the episode of Sports Express for her story.
BOYS ICE HOCKEY (Bobby Ciccotti Tournament)
- Clinton 3, Whitesboro 2**
- New Hartford 3, RFA 2 (F/SO)**
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
- Clinton 6, Niagara-Wheatfield 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
- New Hartford 74, Camden 51**
- Whitesboro 61, Notre Dame 44
- CVA 84, OESJ 34
- RFA 86, Holland Patent 77
- Little Falls 73, Canajoharie 29
- Dolgeville 70, Canastota 15
- Morrisville-Eaton 63, Richfield Springs 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- New Hartford 47, Camden 39
- Notre Dame 53, Whitesboro 32
- Proctor 50, CVA 31
- Waterville 37, Clinton 26
- Herkimer 52, Canastota 18
- RFA 71, Holland Patent 27
- Dolgeville 57, Frankfort-Schuyler 44
- West Canada Valley 50, Hamilton 36
- Poland 60, Oriskany 31
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Westmoreland 3, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Canastota 3, Dolgeville 1
- Frankfort-Schuyler 3, Little Falls 2
- Mt. Markham 3, Sherburne-Earlville 0
- Adirondack 3, Utica Academy of Science 0
- Old Forge 3, Herkimer 0
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, Owen D. Young 1
BOYS BOWLING
- CVA 10, Holland Patent 1
- Whitesboro 10, Notre Dame 0
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- SUNY Oneonta 68, Buffalo St. 37
MEN'S ICE HOCKEY
- Hamilton 3, Middlebury 1
MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
- Colgate 152, Hamilton 110
WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
- Colgate 198, Hamilton 98
AHL
- Comets 5, Amerks 2**