Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong arctic cold front moves through in
the late morning into early afternoon with gusty winds and
snow squalls. Winds increase behind the front with the
strongest winds in the late afternoon into the early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

SPORTS EXPRESS 2-18-22; Mt. Markham outlasts Herkimer to advance in girls basketball

This week's featured Athlete of the Week is the New Hartford Girls Volleyball team as a whole, following a perfect 19-0 season with a sectional banner.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class AA

  • Fayettville-Manlius 39, West Genesee 36

Class A

  • New Hartford 76, Watertown 41
  • Camden 27, East Syracuse Minoa 26

Class C

  • LaFayette 73, Westmoreland 55
  • Mt. Markham 65, Herkimer 54
  • Cooperstown 62, Onondaga 49
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 50, Sandy Creek 47

Class D

  • Oriskany 40, Stockbridge Valley 35

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class AA

  • Proctor 59, Nottingham 48
  • Baldwinsville 58, RFA 51

Class A

  • Whitesboro 46, Camden 36
  • Watertown 58, Carthage 52

Class C

  • Mt. Markham 67, Pulaski 43

Class D

  • Madison 71, New York Mills 51
  • Oriskany 63, Oteslic Valley 33

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • SUNY Oneonta 62, Potsdam 54
  • Utica 51, Houghton 42
  • Wesleyan 63, Hamilton 52
  • SUNY Poly 70, Cazenovia 42

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • SUNY Oneonta 79, SUNY Potsdam 62
  • Utica 71, Houghton 59
  • Colby 64, Hamilton 58
  • SUNY Poly 71, SUNY Canton 64

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

  • Connecticut College 1, Hamilton 0
  • Nazareth 3, Utica 2 F/OT

MEN'S HOCKEY

  • Hamilton 2, Williams 2

AHL

  • Comets 4, Americans 2

