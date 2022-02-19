SPORTS EXPRESS 2-18-22; Mt. Markham outlasts Herkimer to advance in girls basketball

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong arctic cold front moves through in the late morning into early afternoon with gusty winds and snow squalls. Winds increase behind the front with the strongest winds in the late afternoon into the early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&