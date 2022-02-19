SPORTS EXPRESS 2-18-22; Mt. Markham outlasts Herkimer to advance in girls basketball

This week's featured Athlete of the Week is the New Hartford Girls Volleyball team as a whole, following a perfect 19-0 season with a sectional banner.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class AA
- Fayettville-Manlius 39, West Genesee 36
Class A
- New Hartford 76, Watertown 41
- Camden 27, East Syracuse Minoa 26
Class C
- LaFayette 73, Westmoreland 55
- Mt. Markham 65, Herkimer 54
- Cooperstown 62, Onondaga 49
- Frankfort-Schuyler 50, Sandy Creek 47
Class D
- Oriskany 40, Stockbridge Valley 35
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class AA
- Proctor 59, Nottingham 48
- Baldwinsville 58, RFA 51
Class A
- Whitesboro 46, Camden 36
- Watertown 58, Carthage 52
Class C
- Mt. Markham 67, Pulaski 43
Class D
- Madison 71, New York Mills 51
- Oriskany 63, Oteslic Valley 33
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- SUNY Oneonta 62, Potsdam 54
- Utica 51, Houghton 42
- Wesleyan 63, Hamilton 52
- SUNY Poly 70, Cazenovia 42
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- SUNY Oneonta 79, SUNY Potsdam 62
- Utica 71, Houghton 59
- Colby 64, Hamilton 58
- SUNY Poly 71, SUNY Canton 64
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
- Connecticut College 1, Hamilton 0
- Nazareth 3, Utica 2 F/OT
MEN'S HOCKEY
- Hamilton 2, Williams 2
AHL
- Comets 4, Americans 2