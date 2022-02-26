SPORTS EXPRESS 2-25-22; Utica Pioneers men's basketball advances to the Empire 8 title game on the heels of defeating Alfred University

This weeks featured of the athlete is Oriskany basketball junior Jack Tamburino. The 6-foot-1 guard had back-to-back showings of 25 plus points and at least four steals against Town of Webb and Remsen, respectively.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- SUNY Morrisville 78, Penn. St. Harrisburg 60
- SUNY Cortland 69, SUNY Oneonta 52
- Nazareth 70, Hartwick 68
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Utica 75, Alfred 70
- SUNY Oneonta 64, Brockport 54
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
- Colgate 1, Cornell 0
MEN'S HOCKEY
- Colgate 4, Princeton 3
AHL
- Hershey 4, Comets 0