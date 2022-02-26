 Skip to main content
SPORTS EXPRESS 2-25-22; Utica Pioneers men's basketball advances to the Empire 8 title game on the heels of defeating Alfred University

  • Updated
  • 0

This weeks featured of the athlete is Oriskany basketball junior Jack Tamburino. The 6-foot-1 guard had back-to-back showings of 25 plus points and at least four steals against Town of Webb and Remsen, respectively.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • SUNY Morrisville 78, Penn. St. Harrisburg 60
  • SUNY Cortland 69, SUNY Oneonta 52
  • Nazareth 70, Hartwick 68

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Utica 75, Alfred 70
  • SUNY Oneonta 64, Brockport 54

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

  • Colgate 1, Cornell 0

MEN'S HOCKEY

  • Colgate 4, Princeton 3

AHL

  • Hershey 4, Comets 0

