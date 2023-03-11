 Skip to main content
SPORTS EXPRESS 3-10-23: Comets claw back to beat Sens in overtime; Colgate men's ice hockey scores four straight for overtime win over St. Lawrence in Game 1 of ECAC Quarterfinals; Hamilton boys basketball advances to state final four with regionals win over Heuvelton

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights, scores and the complete episode of Sports Express from Friday, March 10, 2023.

AHL

  • Utica Comets 4, Belleville Senators 3 (OT)**

MASL

  • Utica City FC 7, Harrisburg Heat 4

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY

ECAC quarterfinals - Gm. 1 (Best-of-Three series)

  • (5) Colgate 4, (4) St. Lawrence 3 (OT)**

BOYS BASKETBALL

NYSPHSAA Class D Regional Final

  • Hamilton 53, Heuvelton 34**

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NYSPHSAA Class D Regional Final

  • Hammond 63, Poland 33**

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

  • Eastern Nazarene 3, SUNY Poly 1

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

