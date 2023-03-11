SPORTS EXPRESS 3-10-23: Comets claw back to beat Sens in overtime; Colgate men's ice hockey scores four straight for overtime win over St. Lawrence in Game 1 of ECAC Quarterfinals; Hamilton boys basketball advances to state final four with regionals win over Heuvelton

AHL
- Utica Comets 4, Belleville Senators 3 (OT)**
MASL
- Utica City FC 7, Harrisburg Heat 4
MEN'S ICE HOCKEY
ECAC quarterfinals - Gm. 1 (Best-of-Three series)
- (5) Colgate 4, (4) St. Lawrence 3 (OT)**
BOYS BASKETBALL
NYSPHSAA Class D Regional Final
- Hamilton 53, Heuvelton 34**
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NYSPHSAA Class D Regional Final
- Hammond 63, Poland 33**
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
- Eastern Nazarene 3, SUNY Poly 1
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com