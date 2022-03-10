Syracuse routs Florida State 96-57 in ACC tourney

NEW YORK (AP) - Cole Swider had 28 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes, Joe Girard added 16 points and No. 9 seed Syracuse beat eighth-seeded Florida State 96-57 in the second round of the ACC tournament.
It was Syracuse’s second largest margin of victory in a conference tournament game in program history.
Syracuse advances to play top-seeded and No. 7 Duke in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Orange lost both regular-season meetings with the Blue Devils, 79-59 on Jan. 22 and 97-72 on Feb. 26.
Syracuse led 81-41 on a Jimmy Boeheim dunk, off an assist from Buddy Boeheim, with 7:32 left.
Florida State starters had just 16 combined points through the opening 29 minutes.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)