Syracuse star Boeheim suspended after punch during ACC game

...Slick Spots Through the Overnight...

With residual moisture from melted snow, snow and slush some
refreezing is possible overnight on untreated surfaces. This
could lead to slick spots. Allow extra time to reach your
destination overnight and for the morning commute Thursday.

Syracuse Buddy Boeheim

Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) leaves the floor in the final minutes of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) - Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for the Orange's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against Duke after he punched Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach Wednesday during a second-round victory.

Boeheim, the team's leading scorer, was not called for a foul after he swung his right hand into Wilkes' midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end. Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck about midway through the first half.

Boeheim, the son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, released a statement after the game, saying he apologized “multiple times” to Wilkes after the game. Syracuse will face top-seeded Duke on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

