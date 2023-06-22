Ten local high school softball players earn all-state selections

The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS) released its 2023 all-state teams for girls softball, Wednesday, with 10 local student-athletes earning honors for their play this spring.
The local selections are as follows:
CLASS A
- Third Team: Sienna Holmes, New Hartford
CLASS B
- Second Team: Brooke Musch, Camden
- Fourth Team: Maggie Trinkaus, Notre Dame
CLASS C
- Second Team: Danielle Seamon, Cooperstown
- Third Team: Katie Crippen, Cooperstown
CLASS D
- First Team: Shelbi Hagues, Poland
- Second Team: Hanna Burdick, West Canada Valley
- Second Team: Juliet Tagliaferri, Oriskany
- Third Team: Logan Cookinham, Poland
- Fourth Team: Emily Neuenschwander, Hamilton