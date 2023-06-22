 Skip to main content
Ten local high school softball players earn all-state selections

The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS) released its 2023 all-state teams for girls softball, Wednesday, with 10 local student-athletes earning honors for their play this spring.

The local selections are as follows:

CLASS A

  • Third Team: Sienna Holmes, New Hartford

CLASS B

  • Second Team: Brooke Musch, Camden
  • Fourth Team: Maggie Trinkaus, Notre Dame

CLASS C

  • Second Team: Danielle Seamon, Cooperstown
  • Third Team: Katie Crippen, Cooperstown

CLASS D

  • First Team: Shelbi Hagues, Poland
  • Second Team: Hanna Burdick, West Canada Valley
  • Second Team: Juliet Tagliaferri, Oriskany
  • Third Team: Logan Cookinham, Poland
  • Fourth Team: Emily Neuenschwander, Hamilton

