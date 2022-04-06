Thompson returns from long-term injury to make immediate impact for Comets

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Comets forward Tyce Thompson returned to the ice for his first game action in five months this past weekend, and let his presence be known right away.
The second-year pro was back in the line-up after receiving shoulder surgery, and skated in the team's two games this past weekend where he registered a goal and an assist in each.
"I wanted to make sure that I was 100% coming back," said Thompson after practice on Tuesday. "Coming back at 90% or 80% would be a disservice to the team. You need to be 100%, 110%, and I feel that way now so I'm just happy to be here, be playing, and helping the team."
Thompson began the year in Utica, but was called up to the New Jersey Devils in early November.
In his second game with the NHL club, on Nov. 11, Thompson sustained an shoulder injury against the New York Islanders that required surgery to fix.
The 22-year-old remained with the Devils throughout his recovery and rehabilitation process, and was assigned to the Comets last Thursday.
"Obviously you don't want to be out of the game for that long, but it was nice to be up there [with the Devils] working out, skating, just watching some games and learning," said Thompson. "It sucks being out that long and to be back here, I'm just excited to be playing hockey again."
Thompson's return helped Utica beat rival Syracuse Crunch 5-3 on Friday, and although they lost 3-2 to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on the road, Saturday, head coach Kevin Dineen noticed the young forwards contributions.
"[His immediate impact is] a sign that there was work put in during the rehabilitation stage," Dineen said. "When somebody's been out for five months, that's a long time and there is usually a little bit of a feeling out process. [Speaking with Tyce last week] I think we both felt like it'd be best just to throw him in a game. He certainly had a good week on the offensive side of things and it's good to have him back."
Thompson has six goals and five assists for 11 points in nine games with the Comets this year.
He has yet to record a point with the Devils in the NHL this season, but earned an assist in seven games with the big club in his first taste of pro action last season.