Thompson scores late goal to lift Comets over Amerks in first of home-and-home set

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Utica Comets have been bitten by the third period bug a few times this season so far, but on Friday, at Blue Cross Arena against the Rochester Americans, they bit back.
With just 2:13 remaining in regulation and the game tied at two, Tyce Thompson scored his third of the year to give the Comets their first win when heading into the third period without a lead this season.
Previously, Utica was 0-0-1-0 when even after two periods of play, and 0-4-0-0 when trailing after two.
The Comets got on the board first 9:24 into the game when Jack Dugan wristed home his second of the year off assists from Andreas Johnsson and Reilly Walsh.
Rochester scored the next two, with Michael Mersch tying the game at one just 23 seconds after Dugan's goal, and Sean Malone giving the Amerks the lead just 1:07 into the second.
Just over five minutes later, at 6:04 of the middle frame, Nikita Okhotiuk got himself in the goal column for the first time this season as he buried a shot from the top of the circle to even things back up at 2-2. The assists went to Robbie Russo and Brian Halonen.
There would be no scoring form there until Thompson jammed home a rebound just outside the crease of a shot from Walsh, which would prove to be the game-winner.
Nico Daws stopped 24 of 26 shots faced in the contest as the Comets improve to 4-5-1-1 this season.
These two teams square off again on Saturday, this time at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, to complete the weekend home-and-home set.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m.