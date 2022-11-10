Three local high school student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play sports at collegiate level

WKTV - A trio of local high school student-athletes have signed their National Letters of Intent to continue playing their sport at the collegiate level, Wednesday.
Proctor High School senior Todd Abraham has made his written commitment to play NCAA Division I baseball at Binghamton University next academic year.
Remsen High School senior Julia Dening has signed her Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division I women's soccer for Sienna College in Loudonville, N.Y., in the Albany area.
Little Falls High School senior Madisyn Watson has inked her commitment to play NCAA Division II field hockey for Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina.
