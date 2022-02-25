Top-seed Pioneers motivated for shot at NCAA Tournament bid as Empire 8 title defense begins

UTICA, N.Y. - It's been a historic season for the Utica University men's basketball program, and despite coming off its first Empire 8 tournament title last season, the team says they have unfinished business.
At 22-3 overall, 15-1 in conference play this season, the Pioneers are the top-seed entering the Empire 8 conference tournament for the first time ever.
Entering the postseason, Utica is looking to do more than just defend it's conference title.
Last year, there was no NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and so the program is still searching for its first chance to play for a national championship.
"It was kind of bittersweet where we won a championship and you finish on a win, but that was it," said Pioneers head coach Sean Coffey. "It was odd that we could finish on a win, but then we just had nothing else to keep playing for. So, the off-season was all about NCAA or bust, and I feel like we put ourselves in pretty good position."
The Pioneers will take on four-seed Alfred in the Empire 8 semifinals, a team they have beaten twice already this season, including the last time out, in the final game of the regular season.
Utica is rolling, riding a 13-game winning streak, but are not taking the competition lightly.
Coffey said that Alfred is in the spot they're in for a reason as well, and noted that it is difficult to beat a team three times in a season.
Their motivation to secure a bid in the big dance is only good if they can win the next two games in the Empire 8 Tournament and repeat as conference champs.
Therefore, the Pioneers say that they don't need any more motivation than that.
"This time of year is always more exciting," said junior forward Thomas Morreale, a first team All-E8 selection. "Just the pressure of playoff basketball, it's playoff college basketball, it's very exciting. We've been executing our game plans to a T every game, and if we can do that I think we will be fine this weekend."
Utica begins the next step of its historical journey against the Saxons on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Miga Court in the Clark Athletic Center on campus.