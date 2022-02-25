Top-seed Pioneers motivated for shot at NCAA Tournament bid as Empire 8 title defense begins

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected and possibly sleet and freezing rain. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Total ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In New York; Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour at times between 1 AM and 7 AM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&