Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Top Six at 6:00 - March 7, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

#6 – Adrienne Neff, Ellie Collins, Paige Cornish - Waterville girls basketball

#5 – Jeff Woodward, Jack Ferguson – Colgate University men's basketball

#4 – Andrew Durr, Garrett Johnson – New Hartford boys basketball

#3 – Brandon Osmundson, Regen Cavanaugh – Utica University men's ice hockey

#2 – Sami Cigeroglu – Hamilton boys basketball

#1 – Greg Gonyea Jr. – Dolgeville boys basketball

