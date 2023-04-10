 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK
THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts this afternoon across Central New York.

Despite some clouds moving in today, relative humidity values
are expected to drop to between 20 to 35 percent across much of
Central New York this afternoon. West winds increase between 10-20
mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph by late afternoon and early evening.
Some grasses and other fine fuels will begin to dry out, elevating
the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

UCFC beats KC 7-6 in overtime, advances to next round of MASL playoffs

UCFC wins in overtime.

Utica, NY - In front of a packed, energized, and hope-filled crowd, Utica City FC opened their 2023 Ron Newman Cup Playoff campaign against the #5 seeded Kansas City Comets. In a tightly contested battle, it took overtime for Utica to prevail over KC by a score of 7-6.

In the overtime period, it was a storybook ending for Cristhian Segura, who took a pass from Stefan Mijatovic on a set piece, danced his way around three Kansas City defenders, and poked one home to seal his hat-trick and win the game for Utica.

UCFC will take on the East Division #1 seed Milwaukee Wave in the Conference Semifinals, with the Best-of-3 series taking place next weekend. Game 1 will be away on Thursday, April 13 at 7:05 PM ET and Game 2 will take place in Utica on Sunday, April 16 at 2 PM ET. If a Game 3 is needed, it will take place directly after Game 2. Tickets are available at ucfctickets.com.